Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán risks losing power for the first time since 2010

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 1130 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 8054 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 12357 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 12720 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 14326 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15235 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 13611 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13822 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12247 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 21270 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"January 14, 11:20 AM • 5400 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 29658 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 6386 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 12738 views
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartmentPhoto03:34 PM • 4248 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 21260 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 29756 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 40705 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 55164 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 67411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
George W. Bush
Musician
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 26455 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 61040 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 53424 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 58019 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 59266 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán risks losing power for the first time since 2010

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The opposition Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, has increased its lead over Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party to 12%. This could lead to a change of power in Hungary for the first time since 2010.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán risks losing power for the first time since 2010

According to the results of the January survey by the Median center, the opposition party "Tisza", led by Péter Magyar, strengthened its position and increased its lead over the ruling party "Fidesz", led by Viktor Orbán. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In two months, the gap between the main political blocs among active voters increased from 10 to 12 percentage points in favor of "Tisza". In the first half of January, Magyar's party resumed growth, adding 2% support among the entire population. At the same time, Fidesz's ratings are stagnating, and the ruling party's election campaign is not attracting new supporters.

Hungary will not leave the EU, it will collapse on its own - Orban06.01.26, 12:07 • 6255 views

Researchers note that Péter Magyar mainly accumulates votes from former supporters of small opposition parties, effectively absorbing the "old opposition". At the same time, support for left-wing forces, in particular the "Democratic Coalition", fell to a critical 1%.

Forecasts for the April 12 elections

Currently, only two political forces are guaranteed to enter the new parliament - "Tisza" and "Fidesz". Even the radical party "Mi Hazánk", which previously had stable indicators, is now balancing on the verge of the electoral threshold.

Orbán's defeat could be a historic turning point for Hungary, as "Tisza" is campaigning under the slogans of regime change and the restoration of the country's pro-European course. The elections are scheduled for April 12, 2026. 

Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings10.01.26, 23:59 • 19529 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Hungary