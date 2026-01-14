Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán risks losing power for the first time since 2010

According to the results of the January survey by the Median center, the opposition party "Tisza", led by Péter Magyar, strengthened its position and increased its lead over the ruling party "Fidesz", led by Viktor Orbán. This is reported by UNN.

In two months, the gap between the main political blocs among active voters increased from 10 to 12 percentage points in favor of "Tisza". In the first half of January, Magyar's party resumed growth, adding 2% support among the entire population. At the same time, Fidesz's ratings are stagnating, and the ruling party's election campaign is not attracting new supporters.

Researchers note that Péter Magyar mainly accumulates votes from former supporters of small opposition parties, effectively absorbing the "old opposition". At the same time, support for left-wing forces, in particular the "Democratic Coalition", fell to a critical 1%.

Forecasts for the April 12 elections

Currently, only two political forces are guaranteed to enter the new parliament - "Tisza" and "Fidesz". Even the radical party "Mi Hazánk", which previously had stable indicators, is now balancing on the verge of the electoral threshold.

Orbán's defeat could be a historic turning point for Hungary, as "Tisza" is campaigning under the slogans of regime change and the restoration of the country's pro-European course. The elections are scheduled for April 12, 2026.

