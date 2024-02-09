Hungarian farmers start protest on the border with Ukraine: what they demand

Today, a protest by Hungarian farmers began near the Záhony checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. As noted by the Világgazdaság , the farmers emphasize that they will not let Ukrainian products through, UNN reports.

According to media reports, the farmers' group emphasizes that products coming from outside the European Union should also be subject to the same rules that EU farmers must follow, and Brussels should finally protect the interests of its own farmers, rather than trying to destroy the European countryside with its measures.

"The struggle with Ukraine is unequal, as they are not obliged to comply with any EU rules. But we are not involved in such a struggle," said Balázs Györgyi, president of the National Chamber of Agricultural Economics (NAK).

Polish farmers resume blockade at three checkpoints: border guards warn of traffic delays