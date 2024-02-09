Hungarian farmers start protest on the border with Ukraine: what they demand

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62303 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116210 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121458 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164704 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266632 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236971 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83252 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60919 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96697 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57834 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38863 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234055 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100035 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100488 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117017 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117682 views
Hungarian farmers start protest on the border with Ukraine: what they demand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111821 views

Hungarian farmers began a protest near the border with Ukraine, blocking the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, demanding that EU rules apply to imports from non-EU countries.

Today, a protest by Hungarian farmers began near the Záhony checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. As noted by the Világgazdaság , the farmers emphasize that they will not let Ukrainian products through, UNN reports.

According to media reports, the farmers' group emphasizes that products coming from outside the European Union should also be subject to the same rules that EU farmers must follow, and Brussels should finally protect the interests of its own farmers, rather than trying to destroy the European countryside with its measures.

"The struggle with Ukraine is unequal, as they are not obliged to comply with any EU rules. But we are not involved in such a struggle," said Balázs Györgyi, president of the National Chamber of Agricultural Economics (NAK).

Polish farmers resume blockade at three checkpoints: border guards warn of traffic delays09.02.24, 12:50 • 22831 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

