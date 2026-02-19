Hryvnia continues to devalue: NBU sets exchange rate for February 19

$43.260.09
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
February 18, 02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
February 18, 12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks
No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat Russia
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 18, 12:34 PM
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Hryvnia continues to devalue: NBU sets exchange rate for February 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the dollar for February 19 at 43.29 hryvnias, which is 3 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro exchange rate was 51.26 hryvnias, an increase of 9 kopecks.

Hryvnia continues to devalue: NBU sets exchange rate for February 19

As of Thursday, February 19, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.29 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.26 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.26. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2920 UAH (+3 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.2577 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1515 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.05-43.55 UAH, the euro at 51.00-51.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.45 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.25-43.28 UAH/dollar and 51.11-51.13 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In 2025, the number of payment card transactions in Ukraine increased by 10%, reaching 9.5 billion, and the amount by 9%, to 7.1 trillion hryvnias. The share of cashless payments was 65.4% of the total amount.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty