Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv is damaged by unscrupulous visitors

In May, the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv traditionally attracts many visitors due to the active flowering of lilacs. Visitors come early in the morning to see the sunrise and enjoy the scenery. Recently, however, the garden has been visited en masse by people who climb over the gates and break the lilacs. Writes UNN with reference to the official statement of the National Botanical Garden named after M. M. Hryshko of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in recent weeks, a trend has been gaining popularity on social media where people meet the dawn among flowering plants. In May, the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv traditionally attracts visitors due to the lilac blossoms, so many social media users come in the morning before the opening to enjoy the sunrise and the views. Recently, however, some visitors have been climbing over the gates and breaking lilac bushes.

The Garden's employees are always glad to see every visitor, but we must note that the team continues to work and improve the attractiveness of the Garden in these difficult times of martial law and strives for basic respect for our work, - the botanical garden staff said in a statement.

They also noted that visiting the botanical garden at dawn was never allowed, as it is a state institution with clearly defined working hours.

Recall

