HRC dismissed scandalous judge Vovk for disciplinary offense

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85083 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

HRC dismissed scandalous judge Vovk for disciplinary offense

Kyiv

The High Council of Justice dismissed Pavlo Vovk from the position of judge of the OASK for committing a disciplinary offense. The decision was made on the basis of the submission of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the HRC.

HRC dismissed scandalous judge Vovk for disciplinary offense

The High Council of Justice dismissed Pavlo Vovk from the post of judge of the already liquidated District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv for committing a significant disciplinary offense. This is reported by the press service of the HRC, reports UNN.

Details

"On March 18, 2025, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Vovk Pavlo Vyacheslavovich from the post of judge of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv on the basis of paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine", the message reads.

Paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that the grounds for dismissal of a judge are the commission of a significant disciplinary offense, gross or systematic neglect of duties, which is incompatible with the status of a judge or revealed his non-compliance with the position held.

The HRC noted that the implementation of this procedure was carried out on the basis of the submission of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice, which decided to bring Judge Pavlo Vovk of the District Administrative Court to disciplinary responsibility and apply a disciplinary sanction to him in the form of a submission for the dismissal of the judge from office.

Let us remind you

In February last year, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine recognized Judge Pavlo Vovk as not confirming the ability to administer justice in the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court.

On July 17, 2020, SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the head of the OASK Vovk, his deputy, five judges of this court, the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and four other persons.

The investigation established that the above-mentioned persons (12 persons), led by the head of the OASK, acted within the framework of a criminal organization that aimed to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), the High Council of Justice (HRC) and creating artificial obstacles in their work.

In 2020, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision that Pavlo Vovk is not a suspect in the case of the so-called "OASK tapes", which is being investigated by the NABU.

In June 2022, the case on "Vovk's tapes" was transferred to court.

In 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

In December 2022, the US imposed sanctions on Vovk for demanding a bribe in exchange for interfering in judicial and other public processes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
