HRC dismissed scandalous judge Vovk for disciplinary offense
Kyiv • UNN
The High Council of Justice dismissed Pavlo Vovk from the position of judge of the OASK for committing a disciplinary offense. The decision was made on the basis of the submission of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the HRC.
Details
"On March 18, 2025, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Vovk Pavlo Vyacheslavovich from the post of judge of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv on the basis of paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine", the message reads.
Paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that the grounds for dismissal of a judge are the commission of a significant disciplinary offense, gross or systematic neglect of duties, which is incompatible with the status of a judge or revealed his non-compliance with the position held.
The HRC noted that the implementation of this procedure was carried out on the basis of the submission of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice, which decided to bring Judge Pavlo Vovk of the District Administrative Court to disciplinary responsibility and apply a disciplinary sanction to him in the form of a submission for the dismissal of the judge from office.
Let us remind you
In February last year, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine recognized Judge Pavlo Vovk as not confirming the ability to administer justice in the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court.
On July 17, 2020, SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the head of the OASK Vovk, his deputy, five judges of this court, the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and four other persons.
The investigation established that the above-mentioned persons (12 persons), led by the head of the OASK, acted within the framework of a criminal organization that aimed to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), the High Council of Justice (HRC) and creating artificial obstacles in their work.
In 2020, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision that Pavlo Vovk is not a suspect in the case of the so-called "OASK tapes", which is being investigated by the NABU.
In June 2022, the case on "Vovk's tapes" was transferred to court.
In 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.
In December 2022, the US imposed sanctions on Vovk for demanding a bribe in exchange for interfering in judicial and other public processes.