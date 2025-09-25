$41.410.03
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16349 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38825 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44140 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67268 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51832 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45915 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41525 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71864 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38858 views
How to return to a Ukrainian school after staying abroad: explained by the educational ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk emphasized the importance of creating favorable conditions for the reintegration of Ukrainian children who studied abroad. She suggested familiarizing oneself with the basic principles for catching up on educational losses and psychological support.

How to return to a Ukrainian school after staying abroad: explained by the educational ombudsman

Due to the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainian children are studying abroad. To ensure their smooth return to the Ukrainian education system, it is important to create favorable conditions for reintegration, catching up on educational losses, and psychological support. This was stated by the educational ombudsman of Ukraine, Nadiia Leshchyk, writes UNN.

Details

In order for our children not only to maintain a connection with Ukrainian education while abroad, but also to return to Ukraine and reintegrate back - favorable conditions must be created for them. That is, the return process must be facilitated, not formalized.

- Leshchyk emphasizes.

The ombudsman adds that children and their parents should understand that they are expected here, because the problems they face influence their choice.

To help children and parents who have returned to Ukraine with information, to start or continue a child's education in the Ukrainian education system, Leshchyk suggests familiarizing themselves with the basic principles.

Catching up on educational losses and individual learning trajectory

Every student has the right to an individual learning path that takes into account their abilities, interests, and needs. The student can choose: the form of study, subjects, pace and sequence of study, as well as teaching methods and tools. An individual trajectory is suitable for both individual forms (external studies, family form, pedagogical patronage) and full-time or distance learning. This is especially useful for children who need additional support, adaptation, or language assistance.

Children returning from abroad need time to get used to the Ukrainian school. It is important that they are supported by parents, teachers, and psychologists. This helps to quickly catch up on learning gaps and adapt socially.

Possible forms of education after returning to Ukraine

  • full-time or blended - studying at school with direct participation;
    • distance - online home schooling organized by the school;
      • external studies - the student independently completes the program;
        • family (home) form - education is organized by parents;
          • pedagogical patronage - for children who cannot study in any other way.

            Before choosing a form of study, it is worth clarifying with the school the possibility of distance learning and taking into account the child's needs, health, and safety.

            - says the ombudsman.

            Psychological support and adaptation

            A child may be worried about a change of environment, language environment, or loss of social connections. It is important that they feel supported and safe at school, at home, and among friends. The joint work of parents and teachers helps to quickly adapt and resume the learning process.

            Recognition of knowledge acquired abroad

            The learning outcomes acquired abroad are assessed depending on the chosen form of study. Before returning to school, it is important to coordinate this with the administration so that the child can continue their education without interruption.

            Certificates for educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia": details of confirmation and receipt

            Alona Utkina

            SocietyEducation
            Ukraine