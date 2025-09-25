How to return to a Ukrainian school after staying abroad: explained by the educational ombudsman

Due to the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainian children are studying abroad. To ensure their smooth return to the Ukrainian education system, it is important to create favorable conditions for reintegration, catching up on educational losses, and psychological support. This was stated by the educational ombudsman of Ukraine, Nadiia Leshchyk, writes UNN.

In order for our children not only to maintain a connection with Ukrainian education while abroad, but also to return to Ukraine and reintegrate back - favorable conditions must be created for them. That is, the return process must be facilitated, not formalized. - Leshchyk emphasizes.

The ombudsman adds that children and their parents should understand that they are expected here, because the problems they face influence their choice.

To help children and parents who have returned to Ukraine with information, to start or continue a child's education in the Ukrainian education system, Leshchyk suggests familiarizing themselves with the basic principles.

Catching up on educational losses and individual learning trajectory

Every student has the right to an individual learning path that takes into account their abilities, interests, and needs. The student can choose: the form of study, subjects, pace and sequence of study, as well as teaching methods and tools. An individual trajectory is suitable for both individual forms (external studies, family form, pedagogical patronage) and full-time or distance learning. This is especially useful for children who need additional support, adaptation, or language assistance.

Children returning from abroad need time to get used to the Ukrainian school. It is important that they are supported by parents, teachers, and psychologists. This helps to quickly catch up on learning gaps and adapt socially.

Possible forms of education after returning to Ukraine

full-time or blended - studying at school with direct participation;

distance - online home schooling organized by the school;

external studies - the student independently completes the program;

family (home) form - education is organized by parents;

pedagogical patronage - for children who cannot study in any other way.

Before choosing a form of study, it is worth clarifying with the school the possibility of distance learning and taking into account the child's needs, health, and safety. - says the ombudsman.

Psychological support and adaptation

A child may be worried about a change of environment, language environment, or loss of social connections. It is important that they feel supported and safe at school, at home, and among friends. The joint work of parents and teachers helps to quickly adapt and resume the learning process.

Recognition of knowledge acquired abroad

The learning outcomes acquired abroad are assessed depending on the chosen form of study. Before returning to school, it is important to coordinate this with the administration so that the child can continue their education without interruption.

