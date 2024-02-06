ukenru
How to read food labels correctly: 6 life hacks

How to read food labels correctly: 6 life hacks

Kyiv

 106336 views

Tips for choosing healthy food and drinks

The label can help you make healthier food choices in favor of those that contain more nutrients. What should be paid special attention to when choosing food and drinks, told on the platform "Znayimo", writes UNN.  

Details

The platform published several tips from nutritionist Yana Muzyra. So, it is about the following:

1. Read the ingredients carefully. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with the list of ingredients. They are listed by their amount in the product - from the largest to the smallest. This means that the first ingredient on the list is the one that the manufacturer used the most, according to the portal. A good rule of thumb, as stated, is to check the first three to five ingredients, as they make up a significant portion of what you eat.

"If you find refined carbohydrates, sugar, salt, or partially hydrogenated oils among them, you can assume that the product is not healthy," the platform says.

2. Read the nutritional information on the product. The packaging is required to indicate the number of kcal per 100 g or per serving, as well as the ratio of nutrients (protein, fat and carbohydrates). When analyzing the information, it is better to pay attention to the column with the nutritional value per 100 g (and not per serving). This way, you can more accurately compare different products, as portion sizes may differ from manufacturer to manufacturer, and this will complicate calculations, the article says.

The most important metrics to look for, as indicated, are total fat, saturated fat, sugar, and salt - the "big four" that can affect body weight and blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels, and the risk of obesity, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke. But you can also compare the content of other nutrients to make healthier choices by paying attention to the proportion of unsaturated fats (which are healthier) and dietary fiber (fiber), the portal advises.

3. Pay attention to the type of fat and the amount. Fat is very caloric, so it is recommended to check whether it is saturated or unsaturated. As indicated, unsaturated fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds, oily fish, and vegetable oils are healthier for the heart than saturated fats from butter, fatty meats, pastries, cookies, and cakes. Excess saturated fat can reportedly raise cholesterol levels, which increases the risk of coronary heart disease. Therefore, it is advised to ensure that the amount of saturated fat in the diet is lower than the amount of unsaturated fat.

Saturated fats are required to be listed on the label, as well as the total fat content. It is advised to check the nutritional information per 100 g to see if the fat content is high, medium or low:

  • low fat is 3 g or less per 100 g;
  • low saturated fat content - 1.5 g or less per 100 g.

4. Limit foods on your menu that contain a lot of free sugar, salt, trans fats, and have a long list of ingredients. In order to avoid accidental consumption of large amounts of sugar, it is advised to keep in mind that it may appear under different names in the list of ingredients. It is also noted that the salt content is low - 0.3 g (or, accordingly, 0.12 g of sodium) or less per 100 g.

5. Read the labeling. 

As explained, GMO-free means that the product is made without the use of genetically modified organisms of plant or animal origin. 

Gluten-free, lactose-free does not mean more benefits, these products are primarily designed for those who are intolerant to these components (lactose intolerance, celiac disease), the portal notes.

BIO - there are no norms and rules for production according to DSTU, so any manufacturer can apply such a label, the article says.

6. Beware of reduced fat claims. Low-fat versions of products, as stated, are not always the healthiest options. "Sometimes manufacturers replace fat with sugar to give the product flavor, which is not a better choice for health. Therefore, read the nutritional information to compare the sugar and fat content of the original and low-fat products," the portal advises.

As a result, they advise to be conscious about the grocery basket and give preference to whole, unprocessed foods.

How to eat in the cold season - 14 tips were given31.01.24, 05:00 • 104802 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthLife hack

Contact us about advertising