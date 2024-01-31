How to eat in the cold season - 14 tips were given

In the cold season, the human body needs additional energy to keep warm and strengthen the immune system. The principles of nutrition during this period were described on the platform "Znayimo", UNN writes.

The platform published several tips from nutritionist Nadiya Taras. According to her, the following can help you adapt to the cold season:

- Eating habits. It is advised to eat regular and nutritious meals at least three times a day. Do not take long breaks between meals and do not replace nutritious meals with fast food and unhealthy snacks. When we are full, we can withstand the cold more easily, the platform says.

- Eat food warm. It is more filling and warming. If you can't eat warm food, it is recommended to drink warm drinks, but choose mostly calorie-free ones.

- Cook vegetables. During the winter, it is recommended that you try to continue to eat a variety of vegetables, including cooked vegetable dishes (stewed, boiled, baked, or sauerkraut).

- Eat healthy animal and vegetable protein products. It is recommended to eat fish, chicken, turkey, beef, and lean pork regularly, about once a week. Add whole grains and legumes to your menu, eat nuts and seeds. These foods, in addition to protein, also contain complex carbohydrates and fats. The body uses all these substances in cold conditions much more actively than in the warm season, and therefore a slight increase in them is simply necessary, the platform points out.

- Pay attention to the method of preparation. It is recommended that boiled, baked, or steamed foods predominate on the table, as they are said to be easily digestible and do not overload the digestive system.

- Fill your diet with healthy fats. It is advised not to forget about fats in the form of nuts, seeds, avocados, olive and flaxseed oils, and butter. It is advised to eat them, but not to abuse them. It is also advised to eat fish dishes two to three times a week.

- Cereals are an important part of the diet. They advise not to forget about porridge, because warm porridge as a side dish "will not only warm you up, but also provide the body with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber." And they urge us to remember that it's not the porridge that makes you fat, but the amount of fat and sugar added to it.

- Eat soups. A warm, thick vegetable soup is wonderfully filling. It is easy to digest and gives you energy, according to the portal.

- Snack on complex carbohydrates. It is advised to take a light sandwich made of whole grain bread, fruit, dried fruit, fitness bars, etc. for a snack. As noted, this way you can provide yourself with an extra portion of energy to keep you energized and warm. However, it is better not to overindulge in cookies or candy, as these products are a source of easily digestible carbohydrates that will quickly burn out, leaving you feeling lethargic and drowsy.

- Attention to vitamins. The body needs constant vitamin supplementation, especially during the cold months. Therefore, it is advised to make sure that your diet contains fresh fruits and vegetables every day (two medium-sized fruits per day): oranges, tangerines, kiwi, bananas, persimmons, apples, carrots, etc.

- Add spices and herbs. In winter, it is recommended to enrich dishes with spices that have a warming effect. These include ginger, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and turmeric. Herbs have similar effects: coriander, basil, cardamom. Such supplements improve blood circulation and cause a feeling of warmth in the body, the portal notes.

- Do not increase calories excessively. We are urged to remember that we do not need a significant increase in calories during the cold season.

- Get enough vitamin D. It is indicated to be important for maintaining bone health and the immune system. It is indicated to be obtained from fish, eggs, fortified (enriched) dairy products, and dietary supplements after consulting your doctor.

- Go for a walk. Even on cold days, it is advised to go for a walk. And they urge us to remember that movement also warms us up. A balanced diet and regular physical activity, along with maintaining social distance and hygiene, are noted to be important factors that affect health and improve immunity.

"In winter, it is recommended to maintain a varied and balanced diet, reduce the amount of sugar consumed, avoid foods containing trans fats, continue to eat plenty of vegetables, drink warm drinks and take into account the individual needs of the body. A healthy diet should be tasty and rich, so try to replace unhealthy foods with healthy and wholesome alternatives that will not only improve your health but also provide the necessary vitamins and minerals," the portal says.

