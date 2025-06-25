How to help a person who is drowning while relaxing on the water: an algorithm of actions from rescuers

Carefree moments while relaxing near water bodies do not always end happily. To prevent tragic incidents, it is important not only to take care of your own safety, but also to understand how to act correctly if someone is drowning nearby. The Ministry of Internal Affairs shared an algorithm for responding to a dangerous situation from rescuers, reports UNN.

Details

When someone is drowning, every second counts. A quick and thoughtful reaction can save a life, the department emphasized.

Therefore, it is important to start acting immediately:

call 101 or 112;

call people for help (together there is a better chance of saving the victim).

Help the victim stay afloat until rescuers arrive: throw a lifebuoy, styrofoam, board or other non-sinking object that can be grabbed onto while afloat.

Swim to the victim if you know how to help correctly:

swim from behind so that the person in panic does not grab you;

talk to the victim: explain that you are helping, give a clear algorithm of actions;

if the person is panicking, run the base of your palm over the victim's face from bottom to top, touching the nose - this will help them calm down;

help them turn onto their back and ask them to breathe slowly. After that, push the person from behind towards the shore, keeping them afloat.

If the victim has already lost consciousness on the shore and is not breathing, call medics at 103.

First pre-medical aid can only be provided if you know well what to do.

