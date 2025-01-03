How to conserve electricity in the coming cold snap: some tips from experts

The power system is still recovering from massive attacks by the Russian army. Ukrenergo reminded how to act to avoid electricity shortages, UNN reports .

Details

In the next few days, Ukraine will experience a significant cold snap. The level of energy consumption in frosty weather always increases significantly. Power engineers remind us how to use electrical devices in the home with care.

Do not turn on several powerful appliances at the same time during morning and evening peak consumption hours. This will reduce the load on the power grid and help balance the generation and consumption of electricity without the use of restrictive measures.

Turn off unnecessary lighting at home and at work. This will not only reduce the overall level of energy consumption in the country, but also save you money.

Unplug appliances that you are not using. Even in “standby” mode, household appliances consume a significant amount of electricity.

Boil only the amount of water you need in the kettle. This will be faster, more economical and healthier, as the consumption of repeatedly boiled water is not recommended by doctors.

If possible, use powerful electrical appliances during the hours of lowest consumption. Now it is night time, after 23:00.

Do not keep electrical devices on charge longer than necessary to fully charge the battery. This will be beneficial to the devices and reduce your energy consumption.

Use energy-saving LED lamps. They consume several times less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

