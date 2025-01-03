How to conserve electricity in the coming cold snap: some tips from experts

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 69190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153522 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138002 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136115 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111378 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133684 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 58998 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103033 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 105234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133624 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134435 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135565 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152661 views
How to conserve electricity in the coming cold snap: some tips from experts

How to conserve electricity in the coming cold snap: some tips from experts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29142 views

A cold snap is expected in Ukraine, which will lead to an increase in energy consumption. Energy experts have provided 7 practical tips on how to use electricity economically to avoid a shortage.

The power system is still recovering from massive attacks by the Russian army. Ukrenergo reminded how to act to avoid electricity shortages, UNN reports .

Details

In the next few days, Ukraine will experience a significant cold snap. The level of energy consumption in frosty weather always increases significantly. Power engineers remind us how to use electrical devices in the home with care.

  • Do not turn on several powerful appliances at the same time during morning and evening peak consumption hours. This will reduce the load on the power grid and help balance the generation and consumption of electricity without the use of restrictive measures.
  • Turn off unnecessary lighting at home and at work. This will not only reduce the overall level of energy consumption in the country, but also save you money.
  • Unplug appliances that you are not using. Even in “standby” mode, household appliances consume a significant amount of electricity.
  • Boil only the amount of water you need in the kettle. This will be faster, more economical and healthier, as the consumption of repeatedly boiled water is not recommended by doctors.
  • If possible, use powerful electrical appliances during the hours of lowest consumption. Now it is night time, after 23:00.
  • Do not keep electrical devices on charge longer than necessary to fully charge the battery. This will be beneficial to the devices and reduce your energy consumption.
  • Use energy-saving LED lamps. They consume several times less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

Recall

Experts talked about effective ways to save electricity in times of shortage. The tips include the use of LED lamps, eco-modes of household appliances, and proper planning of energy consumption.

On January 3, Transnistria will introduce hourly power cuts due to excessive consumption. The restrictions will affect Tiraspol, Ribnita, Bender and other settlements from 18:00 to 22:00.

Heat and electricity tariffs to rise sharply in Moldova03.01.25, 14:37 • 23386 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

