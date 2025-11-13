$42.040.02
How to behave in the subway: Kyiv residents reminded of safety rules in the underground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

In October, Kyiv subway escalators stopped 553 times, mostly due to passenger inattention. The most frequent violations include running on the escalator and not holding the handrails.

How to behave in the subway: Kyiv residents reminded of safety rules in the underground

On the occasion of Road Safety Week, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise reminded passengers that safety in the subway is no less important than on the roads. This was reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital were reminded: in October alone, metro escalators stopped 553 times. In most cases, this was due to inattention or non-compliance with rules by passengers.

The most frequent violations of safety rules in the subway were recorded as follows:

  • running on the escalator;
    • sitting on the stairs;
      • personal belongings (clothing, suitcases, bags) getting caught in the mechanisms;
        • stepping over the restrictive line;

          The most popular is that passengers do not hold onto the handrails.

          Also in October of this year:

          • 189 stops occurred due to passengers' belongings getting caught in the mechanisms;
            • 315 - to avoid possible injuries;
              • 38 - due to pressing the "stop" handle without reason;
                • 11 - people falling on the escalator.

                  In order for the journey to be safe, passengers are advised to:

                  • hold onto the handrail;
                    • do not step over the yellow line;
                      • do not sit or run on the escalator;
                        • keep children close.

                          Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented11.11.25, 10:48 • 27333 views

