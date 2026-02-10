How the Ukrainian Defense Forces are transitioning to a corps-based structure: Syrskyi reveals details

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 10832 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 19314 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 18447 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 18066 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 17021 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16608 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18417 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29276 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47011 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44207 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.7m/s
71%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 10117 views
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 5536 views
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 4540 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 5486 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 10390 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 22443 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 30546 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 69017 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 90517 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 105970 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 11027 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 12939 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 13459 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 39692 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42219 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

How the Ukrainian Defense Forces are transitioning to a corps-based structure: Syrskyi reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the reform allowed the relocation of over 36,000 servicemen. It also improved troop manageability and the effectiveness of combat missions, leading to an increase in enemy losses.

How the Ukrainian Defense Forces are transitioning to a corps-based structure: Syrskyi reveals details

Despite the difficult situation at the front, reforms continue in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the transition to a corps system. At the same time, the increase in enemy losses is one of the results of this transition, reports UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, the second stage of the corps reform is currently underway:

  • brigades are being redeployed directly to their corps headquarters so that the corps command their own set of troops;
    • the corps complement is also being built up and units are being scaled up, primarily unmanned forces;
      • in some corps, UAV battalions are being reorganized into regiments;
        • the creation of artillery brigades within the corps has been completed;
          • the technological component is being strengthened, in particular the use of ground-based unmanned systems for logistics and evacuation of the wounded, which reduces the burden on personnel and, consequently, the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

            In the process of forming corps, more than 36,000 servicemen were moved, who became the basis of the command bodies and units of the corps complement. The transition to the corps system allowed to unload the command system and significantly improved troop control. The corps reform also made it possible to plan and perform combat missions more effectively and efficiently.

             - Syrskyi stated.

            Recall

            Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in January, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 48 DeepStrike attacks on the Russian oil and gas industry, which reduced overall oil refining by 19%.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            War in Ukraine
            Technology
            Energy
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Oleksandr Syrskyi