How the Ukrainian Defense Forces are transitioning to a corps-based structure: Syrskyi reveals details

Despite the difficult situation at the front, reforms continue in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the transition to a corps system. At the same time, the increase in enemy losses is one of the results of this transition, reports UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, the second stage of the corps reform is currently underway:

brigades are being redeployed directly to their corps headquarters so that the corps command their own set of troops;

the corps complement is also being built up and units are being scaled up, primarily unmanned forces;

in some corps, UAV battalions are being reorganized into regiments;

the creation of artillery brigades within the corps has been completed;

the technological component is being strengthened, in particular the use of ground-based unmanned systems for logistics and evacuation of the wounded, which reduces the burden on personnel and, consequently, the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the process of forming corps, more than 36,000 servicemen were moved, who became the basis of the command bodies and units of the corps complement. The transition to the corps system allowed to unload the command system and significantly improved troop control. The corps reform also made it possible to plan and perform combat missions more effectively and efficiently. - Syrskyi stated.

