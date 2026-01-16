Houses with electric heating will not be disconnected as critical infrastructure - minister

Houses with electric heating will receive critical infrastructure status and will not be disconnected from electricity supply, except in emergency situations. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

All decisions regarding the classification of houses with electric heating as critical infrastructure have been made and formally documented by the government and the relevant headquarters. They will now be added to the relevant lists, and literally in the near future, these houses will be classified as such and, accordingly, will not be disconnected, with the obvious exception of emergency disconnections, when the system also disconnects critical infrastructure facilities.