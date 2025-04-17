Hottest on the Pokrovsk direction: more than half of 79 battles

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11489 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57863 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57027 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65948 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65429 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59707 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52573 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57862 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62255 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77034 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116441 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125069 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3916 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22237 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26709 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121607 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63358 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Hottest on the Pokrovsk direction: more than half of 79 battles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7198 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of the occupiers. The largest number of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, where more than half of the 79 combat clashes took place.

Hottest on the Pokrovsk direction: more than half of 79 battles

More than half of the 79 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on April 17, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. At this time, the total number of combat clashes is 79. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory

- the General Staff reported.

As indicated, today the communities of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Prokhody, Bachivsk, Stepok, Popivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Studenok of the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; also, the enemy's aviation carried out strikes on the districts of the uninhabited settlements of Turya, Krasnopillya, Myropilske and Ugroyidy of the Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Novomykhailivka and Yampolivka today. Three battles are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Stupochky. Three of the five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka and Druzhba. Two attacks are ongoing, four assault actions of the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 48 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lisivka, Kotline, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are restraining the pressure and repelled 45 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The aviation of Russian terrorists launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on Malynivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantynopol, Rozliv and Privilne. Oleksandrogad, Voskresenka and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Stepove, Lukyanivske and Kamyanske were under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the terrorist country launched strikes with KABs on the city of Kherson.

There have been no combat clashes in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Gulyaypol and Pridneprovsky directions at this time.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping four KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 200 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the statement said.

Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost17.04.25, 12:57 • 7326 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85