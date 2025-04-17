Hottest on the Pokrovsk direction: more than half of 79 battles

More than half of the 79 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on April 17, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. At this time, the total number of combat clashes is 79. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory - the General Staff reported.

As indicated, today the communities of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Prokhody, Bachivsk, Stepok, Popivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Studenok of the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; also, the enemy's aviation carried out strikes on the districts of the uninhabited settlements of Turya, Krasnopillya, Myropilske and Ugroyidy of the Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Novomykhailivka and Yampolivka today. Three battles are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Stupochky. Three of the five attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka and Druzhba. Two attacks are ongoing, four assault actions of the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 48 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lisivka, Kotline, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are restraining the pressure and repelled 45 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The aviation of Russian terrorists launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on Malynivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantynopol, Rozliv and Privilne. Oleksandrogad, Voskresenka and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Stepove, Lukyanivske and Kamyanske were under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the terrorist country launched strikes with KABs on the city of Kherson.

There have been no combat clashes in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Gulyaypol and Pridneprovsky directions at this time.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping four KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 200 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the statement said.

Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost