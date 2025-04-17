Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost

Russian occupiers on the eve, April 16, changed tactics and launched assault operations in the south of Ukraine. As a result, the enemy lost 29 units of military equipment, 140 personnel. Three tanks were also damaged. The Defense Forces did not lose a single position. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On April 16, at about 18:00 in the south of Ukraine, the enemy changed tactics and launched assault operations as part of units," the report said.

The Defense Forces of the South told about the main details of the assault.

"The composition of the enemy's assault group: at least 320 personnel, 40 units of combat armored vehicles, three tanks and about a dozen buggies. Location: a section of the front line near the settlements of P'yatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky", - informed the Defense Forces of the South.

It is reported that the enemy forces were involved: assault groups from several regiments of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

Air reconnaissance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine detected the advance of the enemy in advance.

"Strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery. The first defeat of Russian military equipment (three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed) occurred 8 km before the line of combat contact. The battle lasted more than two and a half hours, Ukrainian forces inflicted fire damage on the assault troops. Enemy losses: 29 units of military equipment were destroyed, 140 personnel, three tanks were damaged," the Defense Forces of the South said.

"Result: the enemy was unsuccessful, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not lose a single position," the report said.

Addition

The DeepState project reported that Russian troops advanced near Kotlyarivka and in certain areas of Zaporizhia region.

