Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2962 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10425 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12823 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16222 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22427 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37642 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49416 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64735 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83673 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113538 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1860 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13423 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83673 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85529 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96702 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2956 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14110 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111117 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53490 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53199 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6796 views

Russian occupiers changed tactics and launched assault operations in southern Ukraine. 29 units of equipment and 140 occupiers were destroyed, Ukrainian positions were held.

Russian army changed tactics and launched an assault in the south: the Defense Forces stated that no position has been lost

Russian occupiers on the eve, April 16, changed tactics and launched assault operations in the south of Ukraine. As a result, the enemy lost 29 units of military equipment, 140 personnel. Three tanks were also damaged. The Defense Forces did not lose a single position. This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On April 16, at about 18:00 in the south of Ukraine, the enemy changed tactics and launched assault operations as part of units," the report said.

The Defense Forces of the South told about the main details of the assault.

"The composition of the enemy's assault group: at least 320 personnel, 40 units of combat armored vehicles, three tanks and about a dozen buggies. Location: a section of the front line near the settlements of P'yatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky", - informed the Defense Forces of the South.

It is reported that the enemy forces were involved: assault groups from several regiments of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

Air reconnaissance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine detected the advance of the enemy in advance.

"Strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery. The first defeat of Russian military equipment (three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed) occurred 8 km before the line of combat contact. The battle lasted more than two and a half hours, Ukrainian forces inflicted fire damage on the assault troops. Enemy losses: 29 units of military equipment were destroyed, 140 personnel, three tanks were damaged," the Defense Forces of the South said.

"Result: the enemy was unsuccessful, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not lose a single position," the report said.

Addition

The DeepState project reported that Russian troops advanced near Kotlyarivka and in certain areas of Zaporizhia region.

The occupiers are turning the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region into a "resort" of ruins and trenches17.04.25, 02:24 • 17703 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98