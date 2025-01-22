Hotel fire in a ski resort in Turkey: 76 dead already

A fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Center ski resort in northwestern Turkey has killed at least 76 people. This is reported by Anadolu with reference to the statement of Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 21, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya expressed condolences over the death of 76 people in a hotel fire.

The identities of 52 bodies have been identified with their families, and the bodies of 45 deceased citizens have been handed over to their families as of now. For the rest, we were unable to conduct identification studies - Ali Yerlikaya noted .

The Turkish foreign minister added that nine people have already been detained in connection with the incident (previously reported as four).

"The entire process from the first day of the hotel's operation to the present day is being studied in great detail," the official promised.

Recall

On January 21, around 03:30, a fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel, one of Turkey's largest ski resorts in Kartalkaya (a ski resort in northwestern Turkey. Located in the Bolu province in the Keroglu Mountains - ed.), a fire broke out at an altitude of 2200 meters .