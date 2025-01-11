Hotel fire extinguished in Dragobrat resort: 20 tourists evacuated

A fire has been extinguished at the Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia, the damage is being established, UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The report of a fire in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort was received today at 12:20.

The hotel management and staff evacuated 20 vacationers and tried to put out the fire. They were assisted by specialists from the mountain search and rescue department.

Due to the difficult conditions of the mountain road, rescuers had to lay hose lines to supply water.

The fire was localized at 14:04 and completely extinguished at 15:06.

The cause of the fire and damages are being established.

