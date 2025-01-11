ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138374 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122471 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131140 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Hotel fire extinguished in Dragobrat resort: 20 tourists evacuated

Hotel fire extinguished in Dragobrat resort: 20 tourists evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26807 views

A fire broke out in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort. Rescuers evacuated 20 vacationers and completely eliminated the fire in 3 hours.

A fire has been extinguished at the Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia, the damage is being established, UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The report of a fire in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort was received today at 12:20. 

The hotel management and staff evacuated 20 vacationers and tried to put out the fire. They were assisted by specialists from the mountain search and rescue department.

Due to the difficult conditions of the mountain road, rescuers had to lay hose lines to supply water.

The fire was localized at 14:04 and completely extinguished at 15:06.

The cause of the fire and damages are being established.

A fire was reported in a hotel in the Dragobrat resort: firefighters are working at the scene11.01.25, 14:47 • 31548 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast

