Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine - NBU

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors
08:36 AM • 11899 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 12489 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 43095 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 54794 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 64321 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 55927 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 58639 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96022 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96177 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 37451 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 24357 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 27589 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 34193 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 30548 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 27788 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 11899 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 43095 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 54794 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96022 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96177 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 6456 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 7370 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 9564 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 42196 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 80341 views
Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

According to the NBU, services inflation remains high due to rising wages and demand. The cost of restaurant and hotel services is increasing faster than in March.

Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine - NBU

The cost of restaurant and hotel services in Ukraine has started to grow at a faster pace, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

Details

Service inflation, as noted, remained at a fairly high level (14.6% y/y) primarily due to further wage growth and stable consumer demand.

Compared to March, the cost of restaurant and hotel services, transport and financial services grew faster

- reported in the NBU.

Instead, as indicated, the growth of prices for personal care services and insurance services slowed down.

Opendatabot: Revenue of restaurants and hotels increased by 10% in 2024 - McDonald's is the leader28.04.25, 09:28 • 3133 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$102,664.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,259.49
Ethereum
$2,461.17