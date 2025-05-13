Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine - NBU
Kyiv • UNN
According to the NBU, services inflation remains high due to rising wages and demand. The cost of restaurant and hotel services is increasing faster than in March.
The cost of restaurant and hotel services in Ukraine has started to grow at a faster pace, the NBU reported, writes UNN.
Details
Service inflation, as noted, remained at a fairly high level (14.6% y/y) primarily due to further wage growth and stable consumer demand.
Compared to March, the cost of restaurant and hotel services, transport and financial services grew faster
Instead, as indicated, the growth of prices for personal care services and insurance services slowed down.
