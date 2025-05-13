Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine - NBU

The cost of restaurant and hotel services in Ukraine has started to grow at a faster pace, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

Service inflation, as noted, remained at a fairly high level (14.6% y/y) primarily due to further wage growth and stable consumer demand.

Compared to March, the cost of restaurant and hotel services, transport and financial services grew faster - reported in the NBU.

Instead, as indicated, the growth of prices for personal care services and insurance services slowed down.

