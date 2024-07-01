Hostile shelling in Kherson region: five more victims reported
Kyiv • UNN
Another five Kherson residents, including an elderly man, sustained blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling.
Five more residents of the Kherson region were injured in recent Russian shelling, including a 77-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, who sustained blast trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds and other injuries. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RMA.
Details
According to RMA, a 77-year-old woman came under enemy fire in the village of Naddnipryanske. She was diagnosed with light injuries: explosive trauma, bruised chest, shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs.
Also, a 40-year-old woman suffered contusion, concussion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack in Novovorontsovka.
The victims were provided with medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis.
A 97-year-old woman is wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Kherson suburb01.07.24, 13:39 • 19560 views
Also, three residents of Kherson region, who came under enemy fire on June 30, reportedly asked for help.
Near the village of Veletynske, the enemy shelled the gardens, causing explosive trauma and concussion to men aged 45 and 36.
In Rozlyv village, a 36-year-old local resident was injured in the yard of his house as a result of an enemy attack. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a concussion.
All the victims were hospitalized.