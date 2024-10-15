Hostile drones spotted in the center of Poltava region and other regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports enemy drone activity in the center of Poltava and southern Sumy regions. UAVs were also spotted in northwestern Kharkiv region, moving westward and toward Sumy region.
Details
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the central part of Poltava region and in the south of Sumy region. It is known that the drones were observed flying westward.
In addition, UAVs were spotted in the northwest of Kharkiv region, where they were heading toward Sumy region.
