In Sumy region, Russians dropped an explosive device on a regular bus from a UAV: three people were wounded

In the River community in Sumy region, the Russian military dropped an explosive device from a drone on a bus, injuring three people. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

In the River community of Sumy district, Russians dropped an explosive device from a UAV on a Sumy-Richky bus, - the statement said.

Details

The explosion injured three civilians and damaged a shuttle bus.

The RMA also called on residents of Sumy region to be as attentive and cautious as possible and to follow air raid warnings and safety rules.

Recall

On October 4, Russian troops conducted 18 attacks on the border areas of Sumy region at night and in the morning. Twenty-one explosions were recorded in 9 communities, using artillery, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS.