Horrific tragedy in Lviv region: three young children died in a fire, mother detained

February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricity
February 8, 12:18 AM
Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injured
February 8, 12:54 AM
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS
February 8, 03:22 AM
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP
04:30 AM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
07:00 AM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Oman
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29

Horrific tragedy in Lviv region: three young children died in a fire, mother detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In the Lviv region, three children died in a fire, likely from inhaling combustion products. Their mother left them unattended and has been detained for dereliction of duty.

Horrific tragedy in Lviv region: three young children died in a fire, mother detained

In the village of Volya-Vysotska, Zhovkva community, Lviv region, three children died as a result of a fire. It is likely that the cause of death was poisoning by combustion products due to the fire. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 31-year-old mother left three children at home unattended at approximately 7:30 AM. Upon returning around 9:30 PM, she found the children unconscious and signs of a fire in the room. Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced them dead.

According to preliminary information, the fire started in one of the rooms of the residential building, where a bed caught fire, leading to the children being poisoned by combustion products.

The mother was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying her of suspicion under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — malicious non-fulfillment of duties for the care of a child or a person for whom guardianship or custody has been established — is being resolved.

Investigative actions are ongoing, and all circumstances of the tragedy, including the cause of the fire, are being established.

In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide
06.02.26, 16:36

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
