Horrific tragedy in Lviv region: three young children died in a fire, mother detained

In the village of Volya-Vysotska, Zhovkva community, Lviv region, three children died as a result of a fire. It is likely that the cause of death was poisoning by combustion products due to the fire. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 31-year-old mother left three children at home unattended at approximately 7:30 AM. Upon returning around 9:30 PM, she found the children unconscious and signs of a fire in the room. Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced them dead.

According to preliminary information, the fire started in one of the rooms of the residential building, where a bed caught fire, leading to the children being poisoned by combustion products.

The mother was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying her of suspicion under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — malicious non-fulfillment of duties for the care of a child or a person for whom guardianship or custody has been established — is being resolved.

Investigative actions are ongoing, and all circumstances of the tragedy, including the cause of the fire, are being established.

