Hong Kong's most expensive mansion this year sold for $140 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

A new mansion in Hong Kong was sold for HK$1.09 billion, making it the most expensive deal of the year. It is located in The Peak area, has over a thousand square meters and five bedrooms.

Hong Kong's most expensive mansion this year sold for $140 million

A new mansion in Hong Kong was sold for HK$1.09 billion (US$140 million). This is the most expensive house sale deal in this financial center this year. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the mansion, located in the prestigious mountain area of The Peak, has an area of over one thousand square meters, five bedrooms, and an elevator.

A luxurious house in the prestigious Peak district of Hong Kong became the leader in villa sales for HK$1 billion in the Kowloon Tong area.

- the publication writes.

Last week, another mansion on the same street, previously owned by Chinese magnate Chen Hongtian, was sold. Its value was HK$790 million - half the purchase price in 2016.

Hong Kong's luxury real estate market has shown increased activity in recent months, according to a report by Midland Realty. The main factors supporting price growth and increased sales are the expected decrease in US interest rates and the recovery of Hong Kong's financial market.

Vita Zelenetska

