Honda officially abandoned the manual transmission in the new Prelude

Fans' dreams of a manual transmission for the new Honda Prelude have finally been dashed – the company has confirmed that the coupe will only be available with an automatic. The reason is the technical incompatibility of the manual transmission with the model's hybrid system. This is reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

Details

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda's large product department head, Hidetomo Horita, stated that a manual transmission cannot work with the new Prelude hybrid system. While a manual transmission was possible in older CR-Z or Insight models due to an auxiliary electric motor, in the Prelude, the engine and electrics are integrated much more deeply.

Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage

To compensate for the loss of "live" control, Honda has developed the S+ Shift mode – an eight-speed gearbox simulation. The system uses paddle shifters, artificial rev-matching, and even audio effects that mimic the operation of a traditional manual transmission. The company plans to introduce similar technology in future hybrids as well.

Italdesign hints at Honda NSX supercar revival

Horita admitted that the decision is not only technical but also market-driven: most modern drivers no longer want to shift gears manually. Despite the controversial reaction from enthusiasts, the Prelude has had a successful launch: in Japan, the number of orders has already exceeded the initial monthly sales plan by eight times, and Honda is preparing to expand production.

Honda brings back legendary Prelude model to Super GT racing