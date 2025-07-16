Honcharenko called Hetmantsev a "goat" during the Rada's consideration of the issue of introducing duties on soybean and rapeseed exports

A scandal between people's deputies from the "European Solidarity" and "Servant of the People" factions took place in the Verkhovna Rada due to an attempt by the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy to push through an amendment, according to which the export of soybeans and rapeseed would be subject to a 10% duty. The opposition blocked the rostrum, and a verbal altercation occurred between Danylo Hetmantsev and MP from "ES" Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

The Rada is considering a bill on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Integrated Prevention and Control of Industrial Pollution". Honcharenko demanded to put to a vote an amendment on the introduction of a duty on the export of soybeans and rapeseed, arguing that there were not enough votes in parliament to support it, and that soybean exports had nothing to do with industrial pollution. He was refused, which led to the "ES" faction blocking the rostrum, from which Hetmantsev was speaking at that moment.

Honcharenko stated that Hetmantsev's amendment was fraud. "The committee headed by this figure (Hetmantsev – ed.), who robs Ukraine and says that Ukrainians are geese that need to be plucked, had no right to submit (for voting – ed.) any partial (consideration of the amendment – ed.). He should have said to consider it yes or no, and instead he is doing some kind of trickery," Honcharenko said, speaking in the Rada.

The MP called Hetmantsev names. "And Hetmantsev is a goat. A pig," Honcharenko shouted. He, in turn, mimicked Honcharenko while on the rostrum. A scuffle broke out between the MPs.

Recall

In one of his interviews, Hetmantsev stated: "What is proper taxation? It is the art of plucking a goose so that it does not scream."

Later, a performance of "geese" took place in Kyiv, demanding an end to the tax pressure organized by the head of the Rada's tax committee on small businesses.