Honcharenko called Hetmantsev a "goat" during the Rada's consideration of the issue of introducing duties on soybean and rapeseed exports

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 10118 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 21537 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 40081 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 55856 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 146434 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202659 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 222872 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 106482 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 127835 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 76185 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
40%
745mm
Popular news
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 23676 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 68191 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 36295 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 41080 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 21649 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 146434 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 88920 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 92555 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202658 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 222872 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the canine hero from "Superman," inspires many film viewers to get their own super-dog09:55 AM • 11433 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 42352 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 48752 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 66922 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 96140 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Honcharenko called Hetmantsev a "goat" during the Rada's consideration of the issue of introducing duties on soybean and rapeseed exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Honcharenko called out Hetmantsev during the Rada's consideration of the issue of introducing duties on soybean and rapeseed exports.

Honcharenko called Hetmantsev a "goat" during the Rada's consideration of the issue of introducing duties on soybean and rapeseed exports

A scandal between people's deputies from the "European Solidarity" and "Servant of the People" factions took place in the Verkhovna Rada due to an attempt by the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy to push through an amendment, according to which the export of soybeans and rapeseed would be subject to a 10% duty. The opposition blocked the rostrum, and a verbal altercation occurred between Danylo Hetmantsev and MP from "ES" Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

The Rada is considering a bill on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On Integrated Prevention and Control of Industrial Pollution". Honcharenko demanded to put to a vote an amendment on the introduction of a duty on the export of soybeans and rapeseed, arguing that there were not enough votes in parliament to support it, and that soybean exports had nothing to do with industrial pollution. He was refused, which led to the "ES" faction blocking the rostrum, from which Hetmantsev was speaking at that moment.

Honcharenko stated that Hetmantsev's amendment was fraud. "The committee headed by this figure (Hetmantsev – ed.), who robs Ukraine and says that Ukrainians are geese that need to be plucked, had no right to submit (for voting – ed.) any partial (consideration of the amendment – ed.). He should have said to consider it yes or no, and instead he is doing some kind of trickery," Honcharenko said, speaking in the Rada.

The MP called Hetmantsev names. "And Hetmantsev is a goat. A pig," Honcharenko shouted. He, in turn, mimicked Honcharenko while on the rostrum. A scuffle broke out between the MPs.

Recall

In one of his interviews, Hetmantsev stated: "What is proper taxation? It is the art of plucking a goose so that it does not scream."

Later, a performance of "geese" took place in Kyiv, demanding an end to the tax pressure organized by the head of the Rada's tax committee on small businesses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9