Holidays are coming to an end: passenger traffic at the border is increasing again

During the last days of the New Year and Christmas period, an increase in passenger traffic was recorded at the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of "We are Ukraine," UNN reports.

Almost 110 thousand Ukrainian citizens crossed the border over the past day. On January 1, the number of people crossing the border was 32 thousand.

"In general, passenger traffic increases significantly during the New Year and Christmas period. This was especially noticeable before Christmas, when on weekends the passenger traffic reached record levels - more than 150 thousand people per day," said Demchenko.

At the same time, there was a decline in the figures during the holidays.

"On Christmas Day, the number of crossings dropped to just over 60 thousand people, and on New Year's Day - December 31 and January 1 - the passenger traffic dropped again. For example, only 32 thousand people crossed the border on the first of the year," noted the spokesman.

Demchenko emphasized that the trend shows that people rarely plan to travel abroad during the holidays themselves. Instead, during the inter-holiday periods, the figures increase significantly.

"We are now seeing passenger traffic growth again, which is typical for the end of the holiday period. In general, the New Year and Christmas period traditionally demonstrates high dynamics of passenger traffic with trends of rapid growth and decline depending on the days of the holidays," added Demchenko.

