Historic viaduct collapses into river in Scotland

The historic former railway bridge was cordoned off by police after part of it collapsed into the River Spey in Moray, Scotland, UK, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Spey Viaduct, an iron girder structure near Garmouth, was built in 1886 and, although no longer used for trains, was popular with cyclists and pedestrians.

Photos on social media show one of its supporting stone piers tilted at an angle, with part of the metal structures deformed and fallen into the river.

Local Scottish National Party MSP Richard Lochhead said residents in the area would be affected and questioned whether the structure had been properly maintained.

The railway line was closed in the 1960s, but the bridge, also known as the Garmouth Viaduct, was later paved.

Moray Council, which manages this path for pedestrians and cyclists, said the bridge would remain closed until further notice.

