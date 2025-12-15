Historic viaduct collapses into river in Scotland

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 890 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
06:29 AM • 5488 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 16241 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 26041 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 24183 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 34090 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37957 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51721 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76715 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 52021 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
87%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 14928 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 12105 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 8988 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 10882 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 12006 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 58446 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 73063 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 61167 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 70672 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 95157 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 13155 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30784 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32706 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 37381 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71973 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136

Historic viaduct collapses into river in Scotland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Part of a historic railway bridge has collapsed into the River Spey in Scotland. The Spey Viaduct, built in 1886, was popular among cyclists and pedestrians.

Historic viaduct collapses into river in Scotland

The historic former railway bridge was cordoned off by police after part of it collapsed into the River Spey in Moray, Scotland, UK, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Spey Viaduct, an iron girder structure near Garmouth, was built in 1886 and, although no longer used for trains, was popular with cyclists and pedestrians.

Photos on social media show one of its supporting stone piers tilted at an angle, with part of the metal structures deformed and fallen into the river.

Local Scottish National Party MSP Richard Lochhead said residents in the area would be affected and questioned whether the structure had been properly maintained.

The railway line was closed in the 1960s, but the bridge, also known as the Garmouth Viaduct, was later paved.

Moray Council, which manages this path for pedestrians and cyclists, said the bridge would remain closed until further notice.

Eleven people killed in bridge collapse in China20.07.24, 06:42 • 30742 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social network
Scotland
Great Britain