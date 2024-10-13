Historic landing: SpaceX successfully returns Starship Super Heavy to the launch pad
Kyiv • UNN
SpaceX has successfully returned the Super Heavy booster to Earth for the first time after the test launch of Starship Flight 5. A new method of return using Mechazilla metal levers was used, which confirms the effectiveness of future space travel.
On Sunday, October 13, SpaceX conducted a test launch of the Starship Super Heavy, which was named Starship Flight 5. For the first time since its launch, SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket not only completed all of its tasks, but also successfully returned to the launch pad. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SpaceX broadcast .
Details
SpaceX has returned a huge rocket's first stage booster to Earth for the first time, using a new return method using two large metal SpaceX Mechazilla arms.
The Super Heavy booster, having separated from the Starship rocket at an altitude of about 74 km (46 miles), returned to the same place from which it was launched.
For reference
As you know, SpaceX aims to make space travel more efficient by reducing the time between launches.
The system is designed to capture the launch vehicle during descent, eliminating the need to land it on a traditional platform or in the ocean. The successful capture of Mechazilla in the air also confirms SpaceX's vision for an efficient future of space travel.
Recall
SpaceX plans to send 5 unmanned Starship spacecraft to Mars within two years. Elon Musk said that manned missions are possible in 4 years if they are successful, otherwise they will be postponed for another 2 years.