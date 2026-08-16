Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan killed at the front

Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan, who had been considered missing since 2024, was killed at the front. This was reported by the Department of History of NaUKMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is with great sadness that we report the confirmed death of our graduate Vitalii Shtefan - the statement reads.

It is noted that after graduating from university, Vitalii worked in his field, taught history, and worked as a research fellow at the "Museum of the Occupation of Kyiv" branch of the Museum of the History of Kyiv.

After deciding to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he served in the 1st Battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" as a rifleman and assistant grenadier. He went missing in October 2024 in the Kursk direction.

The farewell ceremony for Vitalii will take place on Wednesday, August 19. Gathering from 9:00 to 9:20 at 5 Novohospitalna Street, opposite the exit from the Main Military Hospital. After the gathering, a transfer will take participants to the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony at the cemetery will begin at 11:00.

To remind you

On Saturday, August 15, in Pukhivka, Kyiv region, a farewell was held for a family that died as a result of a Russian strike on the night of August 8.