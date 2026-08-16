Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan killed at the front

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 908 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4084 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 5816 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16059 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20337 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18521 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23120 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14698 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34408 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36006 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 27929 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6696 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12566 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11610 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11070 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60461 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60067 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111042 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94280 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5406 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29012 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58710 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95610 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan killed at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13980 views

The death of NaUKMA graduate Vitalii Shtefan has been confirmed. He served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" and went missing in October 2024 in the Kursk sector. The farewell ceremony will take place on August 19 in Kyiv.

Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan killed at the front

Historian and soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Vitalii Shtefan, who had been considered missing since 2024, was killed at the front. This was reported by the Department of History of NaUKMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is with great sadness that we report the confirmed death of our graduate Vitalii Shtefan

 - the statement reads. 

It is noted that after graduating from university, Vitalii worked in his field, taught history, and worked as a research fellow at the "Museum of the Occupation of Kyiv" branch of the Museum of the History of Kyiv.

After deciding to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he served in the 1st Battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" as a rifleman and assistant grenadier. He went missing in October 2024 in the Kursk direction.

The farewell ceremony for Vitalii will take place on Wednesday, August 19. Gathering from 9:00 to 9:20 at 5 Novohospitalna Street, opposite the exit from the Main Military Hospital. After the gathering, a transfer will take participants to the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony at the cemetery will begin at 11:00.

To remind you

On Saturday, August 15, in Pukhivka, Kyiv region, a farewell was held for a family that died as a result of a Russian strike on the night of August 8.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Kyiv