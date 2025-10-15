$41.610.01
October 14, 07:16 PM
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Publications
Exclusives
High-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on October 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

On October 15, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings, only in the northeast light rain is possible. The daytime temperature will be 6-11°C, in the south up to 14°C, in the Carpathians 1-6°C.

High-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on October 15

On Wednesday, October 15, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions of Ukraine, the weather without significant precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field, only in the northeast of the country a light rain is possible during the day.

Wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 6-11° Celsius, in the southern part up to 14°; in the Carpathians 1-6° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, light rain is possible. Temperature 8-10°.

World Dignity Day, Pug Day, Global Handwashing Day: what is celebrated on October 1515.10.25, 06:30 • 1830 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv