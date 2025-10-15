High-pressure field: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on October 15

On Wednesday, October 15, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions of Ukraine, the weather without significant precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field, only in the northeast of the country a light rain is possible during the day.

Wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 6-11° Celsius, in the southern part up to 14°; in the Carpathians 1-6° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, light rain is possible. Temperature 8-10°.

World Dignity Day, Pug Day, Global Handwashing Day: what is celebrated on October 15