High level of air pollution in Kyiv: Ministry of Environment named the cause

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31572 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72792 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121785 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101953 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156490 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101118 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 77379 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75401 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112152 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156494 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146909 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179132 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135391 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165374 views
Actual
High level of air pollution in Kyiv: Ministry of Environment named the cause

High level of air pollution in Kyiv: Ministry of Environment named the cause

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36368 views

Kyiv has high levels of air pollution due to low wind speeds and fog. Harmful substances accumulate in the surface layer of the atmosphere, especially from industry and transportation.

Kyiv has a high level of air pollution due to meteorological conditions, in particular, low wind speeds. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Environment, UNN writes.

According to the KCSA, high levels of air pollution are currently observed in Kyiv and its environs. The reasons for this are meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speeds), which in turn contributes to the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface air layer, as harmful substances from various emission sources (industry, transport, and others) have hardly dissipated

- the Ministry of Environment reported.

At the same time, the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface layer of atmospheric air is noted to be facilitated by the humidity (fog) observed in the morning. Moisture particles adsorb and retain on their surface solids that are suspended in the air.

As reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on February 13, an anticyclone was forecast, with low winds (1-5 m/s) and possible accumulation of local pollution, especially in large cities (transport emissions) and in the area of TPPs.

How to reduce the negative impact on health

  • If possible, avoid being outdoors, especially during periods of heavy smoke.
    • Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering the room.
      • Maintain your water balance. Drink plenty of water.
        • Use a mask or respirator and an air purifier.
          • Use air purifiers.
            • Do wet cleaning of the premises.

              People with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.

              Addendum

              Kyiv has a high level of air pollution, with an increase in the concentration of suspended solids.

              Earlier UNN wrote that a cloud of polluted airis expected to cover Ukraine in the middle of the week. The air quality will deteriorate by more than 300 units. Zhytomyr will suffer the most with a level of 317 units, and the pollution will also affect Kharkiv - 91 units, Kyiv - 83 units, and Dnipropetrovs'k region.

              Anna Murashko

              Anna Murashko

              KyivHealth
              dniproDnipro
              ukraineUkraine
              zhytomyrZhytomyr
              kyivKyiv
              kharkivKharkiv

              Contact us about advertising