High level of air pollution in Kyiv: Ministry of Environment named the cause

Kyiv has a high level of air pollution due to meteorological conditions, in particular, low wind speeds. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Environment, UNN writes.

According to the KCSA, high levels of air pollution are currently observed in Kyiv and its environs. The reasons for this are meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speeds), which in turn contributes to the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface air layer, as harmful substances from various emission sources (industry, transport, and others) have hardly dissipated - the Ministry of Environment reported.

At the same time, the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface layer of atmospheric air is noted to be facilitated by the humidity (fog) observed in the morning. Moisture particles adsorb and retain on their surface solids that are suspended in the air.

As reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on February 13, an anticyclone was forecast, with low winds (1-5 m/s) and possible accumulation of local pollution, especially in large cities (transport emissions) and in the area of TPPs.

How to reduce the negative impact on health

If possible, avoid being outdoors, especially during periods of heavy smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering the room.

Maintain your water balance. Drink plenty of water.

Use a mask or respirator and an air purifier.

Use air purifiers.

Do wet cleaning of the premises.

People with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.

Addendum

Earlier UNN wrote that a cloud of polluted airis expected to cover Ukraine in the middle of the week. The air quality will deteriorate by more than 300 units. Zhytomyr will suffer the most with a level of 317 units, and the pollution will also affect Kharkiv - 91 units, Kyiv - 83 units, and Dnipropetrovs'k region.