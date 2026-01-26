Hid from investigation and was on the national wanted list for over two years: lawyer suspected of premeditated murder detained

Law enforcement officers have detained a practicing lawyer who had been hiding from investigation for over two years and was on the state wanted list. He is accused of the intentional murder of a man that occurred in 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on January 21, 2026, a practicing lawyer was detained who had been hiding from investigation for over two years and was on the state wanted list. He is accused of intentional murder, provided for by Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This refers to criminal proceedings initiated in 2022. - the message says.

It is reported that on July 17, 2022, the body of a 31-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, who had been missing since April of the same year, was found in the reservoir of the Bohunsky quarry. Forensic medical examination established that the man's death was violent.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that on April 26, 2022, the victim received a fatal gunshot wound in a private household in the regional center.

Based on the collected evidence, a 46-year-old resident of Zhytomyr was notified of suspicion of committing intentional murder. At that time, he was engaged in legal practice and had not previously been brought to criminal responsibility. Subsequently, his whereabouts could not be established, in connection with which in July 2023, the man was declared on the state wanted list. As a result of long and coordinated work of prosecutors, investigators and operatives, the suspect was detained in Odesa region. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

On January 23, 2026, at the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

Necessary investigative and procedural actions are currently underway.

