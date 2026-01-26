$43.140.03
01:53 PM • 4596 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 11328 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 14343 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 25854 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 20636 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 40468 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21053 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37629 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23228 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28135 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Hid from investigation and was on the national wanted list for over two years: lawyer suspected of premeditated murder detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who had been hiding from investigation for over two years on suspicion of premeditated murder of a man in 2022. The body of a 31-year-old resident of Zhytomyr was found in a reservoir, and an examination established the violent nature of death.

Hid from investigation and was on the national wanted list for over two years: lawyer suspected of premeditated murder detained

Law enforcement officers have detained a practicing lawyer who had been hiding from investigation for over two years and was on the state wanted list. He is accused of the intentional murder of a man that occurred in 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on January 21, 2026, a practicing lawyer was detained who had been hiding from investigation for over two years and was on the state wanted list. He is accused of intentional murder, provided for by Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This refers to criminal proceedings initiated in 2022.

- the message says.

It is reported that on July 17, 2022, the body of a 31-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, who had been missing since April of the same year, was found in the reservoir of the Bohunsky quarry. Forensic medical examination established that the man's death was violent.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that on April 26, 2022, the victim received a fatal gunshot wound in a private household in the regional center.

Based on the collected evidence, a 46-year-old resident of Zhytomyr was notified of suspicion of committing intentional murder. At that time, he was engaged in legal practice and had not previously been brought to criminal responsibility. Subsequently, his whereabouts could not be established, in connection with which in July 2023, the man was declared on the state wanted list. As a result of long and coordinated work of prosecutors, investigators and operatives, the suspect was detained in Odesa region.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

On January 23, 2026, at the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

Necessary investigative and procedural actions are currently underway.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found a lawyer guilty of inciting a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to bribery. He also sentenced him to 4 years and 6 months of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to practice law for three years, with confiscation of all property.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Zhytomyr