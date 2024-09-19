Hezbollah leader calls massive explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon an act of terrorism, which can be equated to a declaration of war

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a speech on television called the attacks on the country using pagers and walkie-talkies an act of terrorism tantamount to a declaration of war. UNN writes about this with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Speaking about the two days of electronic communications device explosionsthat Lebanon blames on Israel, the Hezbollah leader called it an act of war, a "terrorist act" and a "massacre.

There is no doubt that we have suffered a serious blow in terms of security and humanitarian situation, unprecedented in the history of our resistance and conflict with the enemy. Within two days, the enemy wanted to kill 5000 people. These explosions were a major terrorist operation, an act of genocide and a massacre tantamount to a declaration of war - He said.

Nasrallah acknowledged that the "unprecedented" attack was a major blow to the organization's security. He said that the group has set up a number of investigative committees that are studying various scenarios.

Recall

On the day of the speech, Hezbollah leader Israel launched a series of air strikes on the territory of southern Lebanon. And during the broadcast, Beirut residents spotted Israeli fighter jets flying at low altitude over the Lebanese capital.

