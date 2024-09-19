ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180460 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147278 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140561 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178739 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Hezbollah leader calls massive explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon an act of terrorism, which can be equated to a declaration of war

Hezbollah leader calls massive explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon an act of terrorism, which can be equated to a declaration of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18493 views

Hassan Nasrallah said that the attacks on Lebanon using pagers and walkie-talkies constituted an act of terrorism and a declaration of war. He acknowledged that it dealt a serious blow to Hezbollah's security.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a speech on television called the attacks on the country using pagers and walkie-talkies an act of terrorism tantamount to a declaration of war. UNN writes about this with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Speaking about the two days of electronic communications device explosionsthat Lebanon blames on Israel, the Hezbollah leader called it an act of war, a "terrorist act" and a "massacre.

There is no doubt that we have suffered a serious blow in terms of security and humanitarian situation, unprecedented in the history of our resistance and conflict with the enemy. Within two days, the enemy wanted to kill 5000 people. These explosions were a major terrorist operation, an act of genocide and a massacre tantamount to a declaration of war

- He said.

Nasrallah acknowledged that the "unprecedented" attack was a major blow to the organization's security. He said that the group has set up a number of investigative committees that are studying various scenarios.

Recall

On the day of the speech, Hezbollah leader Israel launched a series of air strikes on the territory of southern Lebanon. And during the broadcast, Beirut residents spotted Israeli fighter jets flying at low altitude over the Lebanese capital.

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon19.09.24, 13:36 • 155458 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon

Contact us about advertising