“Hezbollah confirms the death of its leader
Kyiv • UNN
The Hezbollah terrorist group has officially confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.
"Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah. This is stated in the statement of the terrorist group, reports Al Jazeera TV channel, UNN reports.
In a statement, the Lebanese group confirmed Israeli claims that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed yesterday.
On Friday evening, Israel launched a massive strike on Beirut, which the IDF said killed Nasrallah.