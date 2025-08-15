"Hezbollah" accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel and threatens confrontation

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, after meeting with a senior Iranian official on Friday, warned of a "civil war" in Lebanon. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Friday accused the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel and threatened the Lebanese government with confrontation.

This government is carrying out an American-Israeli order to end the resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal conflicts

- said Naim Qassem.

These accusations were announced in a televised address, two days after the Hezbollah representative met with the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani.

Hezbollah stated that it would take action if the Lebanese authorities facilitated measures against Shiite groups with the aim of eliminating them.

Then there will be "no life" in Lebanon, Kassem said today, warning of the possibility of civil war.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected demands for disarmament, arguing that it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.