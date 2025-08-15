$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 58296 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 56350 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 90131 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 55716 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 93017 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 44461 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 74936 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102968 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59485 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 221368 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 122930 views
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earthsAugust 15, 08:38 AM • 11177 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 81673 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 21428 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 15485 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 90091 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 81865 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 92981 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 123112 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 221348 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Smyrnov
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
White House
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 90007 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 173228 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 120949 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 136860 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 184642 views
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Grand Theft Auto
World War II

"Hezbollah" accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel and threatens confrontation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

"Hezbollah" threatens Lebanon with confrontation. The group accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel.

"Hezbollah" accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel and threatens confrontation

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, after meeting with a senior Iranian official on Friday, warned of a "civil war" in Lebanon. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Friday accused the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel and threatened the Lebanese government with confrontation.

This government is carrying out an American-Israeli order to end the resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal conflicts

- said Naim Qassem.

These accusations were announced in a televised address, two days after the Hezbollah representative met with the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani.

Hezbollah stated that it would take action if the Lebanese authorities facilitated measures against Shiite groups with the aim of eliminating them. 

Then there will be "no life" in Lebanon, Kassem said today, warning of the possibility of civil war.

Recall

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected demands for disarmament, arguing that it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Lebanon
United States
Iran