Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2752 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 11949 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22323 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29662 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32102 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34701 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81424 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113272 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115851 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134390 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Publications
Exclusives
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 263500 views
Helped the occupiers guard the captured railway: two traitors to be tried in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

• 58 views

 • 58 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into two former railway workers who voluntarily cooperated with the enemy during the occupation of Kherson. They headed the cargo security department and organized a logistics hub for supplying weapons and ammunition to Russian units.

Helped the occupiers guard the captured railway: two traitors to be tried in Kherson

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed an investigation into two former railway workers who, during the temporary occupation of Kherson, voluntarily sided with the enemy and facilitated the creation of logistical infrastructure for the needs of the Russian army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

One of the defendants is a native of the Penza region of the Russian Federation. Both, according to law enforcement officers, worked in the regional branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and immediately cooperated with the occupiers after the capture of Kherson. Both supported armed aggression against Ukraine and openly welcomed the arrival of the invaders.

The defectors headed the branch of the rifle team for cargo protection of the so-called "militarized railway protection detachment", which was created by the occupation administration at the "Kherson" station.

They organized the protection of the logistics hub, through which the Russians supplied weapons, ammunition, and other provisions for their units.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kherson
