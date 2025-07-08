Helped the occupiers guard the captured railway: two traitors to be tried in Kherson

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed an investigation into two former railway workers who, during the temporary occupation of Kherson, voluntarily sided with the enemy and facilitated the creation of logistical infrastructure for the needs of the Russian army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

One of the defendants is a native of the Penza region of the Russian Federation. Both, according to law enforcement officers, worked in the regional branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and immediately cooperated with the occupiers after the capture of Kherson. Both supported armed aggression against Ukraine and openly welcomed the arrival of the invaders.

The defectors headed the branch of the rifle team for cargo protection of the so-called "militarized railway protection detachment", which was created by the occupation administration at the "Kherson" station.

They organized the protection of the logistics hub, through which the Russians supplied weapons, ammunition, and other provisions for their units.