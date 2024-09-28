Helicopter with russian pilots crashes in Pakistan

Today, on September 28, a helicopter carrying russian pilots crashed in Pakistan. There were about 14 passengers on board, 6 people died and 8 were injured. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Citing sources, the newspaper writes that at least 6 people were killed in a charter helicopter crash in northern Pakistan on Saturday. Another 8 people were injured in the crash and hospitalized nearby.

The helicopter was chartered by a private company in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It crashed shortly after takeoff in the volatile North Waziristan region near the Afghan border.

Sources said there were about 14 passengers on board, including russian pilots.

Recall

In July, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the zhizdra district of Kaluga region of russia.

In June, in the amur region of russia, a helicopter crash killed four peopleon board, including three passengers and a pilot.