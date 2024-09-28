Helicopter with russian pilots crashes in Pakistan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167912 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182606 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173118 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100600 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110280 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112395 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51188 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57885 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189400 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142058 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146798 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138207 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155078 views
Helicopter with russian pilots crashes in Pakistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28243 views

A charter helicopter with russian pilots on board crashes in Pakistan. 6 people died and 8 were injured. There were about 14 passengers on board.

Today, on September 28, a helicopter carrying russian pilots crashed in Pakistan. There were about 14 passengers on board, 6 people died and 8 were injured. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Citing sources, the newspaper writes that at least 6 people were killed in a charter helicopter crash in northern Pakistan on Saturday. Another 8 people were injured in the crash and hospitalized nearby.

The helicopter was chartered by a private company in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It crashed shortly after takeoff in the volatile North Waziristan region near the Afghan border.

Sources said there were about 14 passengers on board, including russian pilots.

Recall

In July, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the zhizdra district of Kaluga region of russia.

In June, in the amur region of russia, a helicopter crash killed four peopleon board, including three passengers and a pilot.

04.09.23, 13:59 • 437563 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
reutersReuters
afghanistanAfghanistan
pakistanPakistan

