Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston: four dead
Kyiv • UNN
In Houston, an R44 helicopter crashes into a radio tower, killing people. Federal authorities are investigating, and police are urging people not to touch the wreckage.
A helicopter crash has occurred in Houston, USA, killing several people. This was reported by FOX 26 Houston, according to UNN.
Details
Allegedly, the R44 helicopter took off from Ellington Field and crashed into a radio tower, with four people on board, including a child. The victims' identities have not yet been disclosed.
The mayor of Houston noted that the situation could have been more serious, as there was a butane tank nearby. The helicopter and the tower were destroyed, but the residential buildings were not damaged.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating the crash. Police are urging people not to touch the wreckage and to report any sightings by calling 911.
