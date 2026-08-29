Hegseth denied media reports about a possible run for U.S. president in 2028

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has discussed with close associates and acquaintances over the past several months the possibility of running for president of the United States in 2028. NBC News reports this, citing two people familiar with the matter, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources, the idea of a potential presidential campaign was discussed by both Hegseth himself and his wife, Jennifer. They allegedly believe that the secretary possesses a number of traits that helped Donald Trump gain popularity among supporters of the MAGA movement.

NBC News sources claim that Trump supporters may be drawn to Hegseth's toughness, confrontational style, and conservative position on social issues.

Trip to Iowa fueled rumors

Additional speculation about Hegseth's political ambitions emerged after his trip to Iowa in August. There, he took part in an event supporting Republican Congressman Zach Nunn.

Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"

Iowa has traditionally played an important role in U.S. presidential campaigns, as for a long time it was there that the first Republican caucuses were held as part of the process of determining the party's candidate.

At the same time, after the NBC News report was published, Hegseth categorically denied the information about his presidential plans.

100% false. We told NBC about this, but they are simply lying, citing anonymous "sources" – he said.

Thus, Hegseth has not officially announced his intention to participate in the 2028 presidential election. Reports of a possible campaign are currently based on information from anonymous sources in the U.S. media.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency