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Trump's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3716 views

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump's approval falling to 33%, the lowest level of his term. This is happening against the backdrop of the war with Iran and rising gasoline prices.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency

The approval rating for U.S. President Donald Trump’s performance has fallen to 33%, the lowest figure during his current presidential term. This is according to the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll, UNN reports.

Details

Sixty-four percent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s performance in the White House. Compared with the previous poll, which concluded in early August, the president’s approval rating fell from 35%.

The current figure also matches the lowest level recorded during Trump’s first presidential term — 33% in December 2017.

Americans fear a protracted war with Iran

The decline in the rating comes amid the U.S. war with Iran and rising gasoline prices. About 80% of Americans believe that U.S. involvement in the conflict will continue for an extended period. This view is shared by 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans.

Only 16% of respondents believe the conflict will end within several weeks. At the same time, only about 20% of Americans believe that the war with Iran is worth the costs associated with it.

Trump and the US receive mostly negative reviews worldwide according to a new Pew survey: how his actions regarding the war in Ukraine are assessed24.06.26, 11:02 • 7924 views

During the election campaign, Trump promised to control inflation and avoid prolonged wars. At the same time, at a rally in Garden City, New York, on Friday, he said that Americans should accept somewhat higher gasoline prices in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Amid the war and economic problems, Republicans are also losing ground on economic policy. Thirty-eight percent of voters believe Democrats are better able to manage the economy, while 35% favor Republicans.

In the area of immigration, Republicans still have an advantage, but it has narrowed to two percentage points: 40% of respondents consider their policy better, compared with 38% for Democrats. In January 2025, the Republican advantage on this measure was 26 points.

Only a quarter of Americans consider war with Iran justified – Reuters/Ipsos poll24.06.26, 01:15 • 4852 views

Stepan Haftko

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