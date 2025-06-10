$41.490.09
Publications
Exclusives
Returned severely wounded and wounded soldiers: Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Another stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, agreed upon in Istanbul, has taken place. Soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces have returned home.

Returned severely wounded and wounded soldiers: Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the prisoner exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul, took place, UNN reports.

We continue the return of our people, which was agreed in Istanbul. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded and wounded soldiers from Russian captivity. They all need immediate medical assistance. This is an important humanitarian act 

- said the President.

He noted that soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces returned home.

Already at home, in Ukraine, soldiers from various components of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine: the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service 

- the President said.

The Head of State added that the exchanges should continue. He assured that Ukraine will return everyone.

Exchanges must continue. We are doing everything to find and return everyone who is in captivity. I am grateful to everyone who helps 

- said the President.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the second stage of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the second stage of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine.

Russia returned the second group of Russian servicemen from captivity, while Ukraine was handed over captured soldiers of the Armed Forces 

- Russian mass media quote the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul on June 9 an exchange took place prisoners, the first group of soldiers under the age of 25 was returned, including the defenders of Mariupol. Work is underway on the repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

Zelenskyy stated that the details of the exchange of prisoners are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual. In total, according to him, there will be several stages of the exchange, Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
