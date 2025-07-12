Hungarian citizen Aser Benjamin, who volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died while performing a combat mission. It is noted that Aser was not a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, but from Hungary, writes UNN with reference to telex.

Details

Aser Benjamin, born in 2004, was initially a contract soldier in the Hungarian Armed Forces, but he did not report to his duty station in March 2023, and for this reason, criminal proceedings were initiated against him. Instead, the warrior informed his command that he was going to fight in Ukraine.

According to unconfirmed information from a Ukrainian source, Aser Benjamin served in one of the most elite units – the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, whose core was made up of fighters from the Azov special operations brigade. He died in battle with the Russians in this unit shortly after his 21st birthday.

The Hungarian side is working on returning Aser's body home, while his father, Aser Nathan, who lives in Canada, would like his son to be buried either in Kyiv or in Toronto. He will not be able to go to Hungary, as he fled to Canada in the late 2010s, where he was granted political asylum.

He loved military technology, military themes, he was already drawing tanks at the age of eight. I would like Benji to be buried in Kyiv or Toronto, but definitely not in Hungary, because then I would not be able to see his grave – said the father of the fallen.

The man also emphasized that his son clearly sided with Ukraine, heart and soul was with it.

By his actions and decisions, Benjamin clearly sided with the Ukrainian people, and due to the known legal consequences, he would obviously never return to Hungary. That is why I expressed my intention to bury my son in Kyiv. Benjamin was connected to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people with his heart and soul – said the father.

Addition

During the hostilities, a volunteer from New Zealand, Shane Le Kerns, died. He defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces, as reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia.

On the Ukrainian front, a Latvian volunteer, Mykyta Tarenov, died. He was wounded while repelling an offensive and died from a drone strike during evacuation.