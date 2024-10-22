Healthy meals for every student: how the First Lady's reform has changed Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa region continues to implement the school nutrition reform to provide children with healthy and balanced food. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Details
Yesterday, on October 21, Kiper, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, journalists, representatives of the government, the President's Office and local authorities, visited the communities of Odesa Oblast to learn about the results of the reform.
For example, in the Fontanska community, thanks to the support of the local authorities, a basic kitchen for the Karamelka kindergarten operates, providing four meals a day for 90 children. The Avangard Lyceum, which has more than 800 students, has a hub kitchen that provides meals for three other schools in the community.
The participants of the event also saw the prospects of introducing a new basic kitchen at the Prylymansk Lyceum thanks to a government subvention and co-financing.
“Special attention was paid to the Odesa Center for Vocational Education, which operates one of the three culinary hubs in the region. It is here that school canteen cooks improve their skills by implementing new standards. Communication with employees of other hubs from the south and north of Odesa region took place in the format of a teleconference, which once again proved our cohesion and willingness to share experience.
We will proudly present this experience at the European Regional School Feeding Summit in Kyiv on November 12-13. It is a great honor for Ukraine to be part of the global School Feeding Coalition.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska for her visit, initiative and leadership in this important reform. I am also grateful to all those involved in ensuring that our children receive quality nutrition, even in times of war,” Kiper said.