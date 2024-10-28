Head of the ARMA Duma makes excuses and tries to avoid responsibility for the idling of cars
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Duma tries to explain the two-year-long idle time of the seized Russian-Belarusian railcars. ARMA started looking for a manager only after media coverage, and the public council resigned due to the lack of transparency in the agency's work.
The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, shifts the blame for the idle time of the seized railroad cars to her predecessors and does not mention that ARMA began looking for a manager for this property only after the publicity, UNN reports.
Details
In her blog, Yelena Duma tried to justify herself for the two-year-long idling of almost 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars. She focused on the fact that the railcars had been idle for years without any benefit to the state budget, and it was only thanks to her actions that this property was transferred to management.
However, the head of ARMA did not mention that since her appointment, these railcars have remained idle, and the search for managers for them began only after media coverage. And even then, initially, only for 436 of the 21 thousand seized railcars.
Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believesthat the Duma could have deliberately delayed the process of finding managers for the Russian-Belarusian railcars, which indicates that it may have been "working for the enemy.
In addition, Elena Duma constantly emphasizes that the cars "need to be repaired, replaced, and re-equipped." This approach looks like an attempt to divert attention from the actual state of affairs, avoiding responsibility for long delays in the agency's work or the undervaluation of the asset.
Therefore, the question of why ARMA acts only after publicity and under pressure remains open even after Olena Duma's attempts to justify herself.
The work of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency under the leadership of Olena Duma has been criticized on many occasions. A petition was even posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma from her position due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.
In addition, more than three weeks ago, all members of the public council under ARMA resigned. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.
Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the public council at the ARMA, said in a commentary to UNN that after the self-dissolution of the public council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore the activities of the ARMA cannot be called transparent.