Massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs is possible in the next few hours - head of RMA

The head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin warned of a possible massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs in the coming hours, UNN reports.

Details

"Massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs is possible in the next few hours! Please take care of your own and your loved ones' safety! Please refrain from going outside, stay away from coastal areas and do not approach windows. Take care of yourself!" - warned Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson RMA, on Telegram.

