Massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs is possible in the next few hours - head of RMA

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59169 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84855 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105550 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101305 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116226 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 59169 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154931 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19939 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139440 views
Massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs is possible in the next few hours - head of RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32689 views

The head of Kherson RMA warned of a possible massive Russian shelling of the city in the coming hours. Residents are asked not to go outside and stay away from windows and coastal areas.

The head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin warned of a possible massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs in the coming hours, UNN reports.

Details

"Massive Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs is possible in the next few hours! Please take care of your own and your loved ones' safety! Please refrain from going outside, stay away from coastal areas and do not approach windows. Take care of yourself!" - warned Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson RMA, on Telegram.

Five people suffered from occupants' attacks in Kherson in the morning: among them a utility worker30.01.25, 13:40 • 27060 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

