Head of Kyiv District State Administration unit acquired assets worth UAH 7.8 million: SAP filed a lawsuit

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has asked the court to declare unreasonable the assets acquired by the head of a department of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

A lawsuit was filed with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare unreasonable and recover assets totaling over UAH 7.8 million to the state. These funds were received by the head of a department of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv, which purchased drums for shelters in the summer of 2023 – these funds were also received by her close associate.

The lawsuit was prepared based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and evidence independently collected by the SAP prosecutor. The investigation established that in the period from 2020 to 2025, the defendant in the case received and disposed of funds totaling UAH 3.185 million, which were in her own bank account.

Given the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention," these funds cannot be considered acquired through legal income, the SAP clarified.

During the same period, the suspect's mother acquired an apartment in a business-class residential complex near the center of Kyiv. Its value is UAH 4.65 million.

The investigation obtained evidence of the acquisition of this property by order of an official and the ability to perform actions with it identical to the right of disposal. An analysis of the family's official income and expenses established that they did not have sufficient legal income and grounds for acquiring these assets.

The court, at the prosecutor's request, seized the disputed real estate and other property of the defendant, the SAP stated.

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Vitiuk for illicit enrichment. The Security Service claims “revenge”