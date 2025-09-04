Head of Kyiv District State Administration unit acquired assets worth UAH 7.8 million: SAP filed a lawsuit

$41.370.01
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 11798 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 18165 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 18752 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 17654 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 36767 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39462 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42019 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37741 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74061 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 279687 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 273078 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 270710 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 263684 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 27612 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18231 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 16594 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 36757 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 35871 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74057 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 7810 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18231 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10579 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16498 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18589 views
Head of Kyiv District State Administration unit acquired assets worth UAH 7.8 million: SAP filed a lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The SAP demands that assets of the head of a unit of one of Kyiv's District State Administrations, totaling over UAH 7.8 million, be declared unsubstantiated. These funds were received by her and a close associate.

Head of Kyiv District State Administration unit acquired assets worth UAH 7.8 million: SAP filed a lawsuit

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has asked the court to declare unreasonable the assets acquired by the head of a department of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

A lawsuit was filed with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare unreasonable and recover assets totaling over UAH 7.8 million to the state. These funds were received by the head of a department of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv, which purchased drums for shelters in the summer of 2023 – these funds were also received by her close associate.

The lawsuit was prepared based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and evidence independently collected by the SAP prosecutor. The investigation established that in the period from 2020 to 2025, the defendant in the case received and disposed of funds totaling UAH 3.185 million, which were in her own bank account.

Given the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention," these funds cannot be considered acquired through legal income, the SAP clarified.

During the same period, the suspect's mother acquired an apartment in a business-class residential complex near the center of Kyiv. Its value is UAH 4.65 million.

The investigation obtained evidence of the acquisition of this property by order of an official and the ability to perform actions with it identical to the right of disposal. An analysis of the family's official income and expenses established that they did not have sufficient legal income and grounds for acquiring these assets.

The court, at the prosecutor's request, seized the disputed real estate and other property of the defendant, the SAP stated.

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Vitiuk for illicit enrichment. The Security Service claims “revenge”02.09.25, 18:47 • 4294 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv