Head of ARMA Duma shifts responsibility for medvedchuk's yacht failure to predecessors and the OCG

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Head of ARMA Duma shifts responsibility for medvedchuk's yacht failure to predecessors and the OCG

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13494 views

Olena Duma blames her predecessors and the OGP for the failure to sell medvedchuk's yacht. She claims that ARMA "did everything right" despite the lack of results in two years.

Head of ARMA Duma shifts responsibility for medvedchuk's yacht failure to predecessors and the OCG

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, shifts the responsibility for the failure to sell the yacht of former traitor MP viktor medvedchuk to the previous heads of the ARMA and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with the BBC, Olena Duma said that medvedchuk's yacht was a "super important" asset for ARMA. In response to the question of why it had not been sold in two years, the head of the ARMA mentioned both her predecessors and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The yacht is an expensive asset purchased by medvedchuk in 2015 for 200 million euros. In fact, this is exactly what indicates that such an expensive purchase took place just after the Revolution of Dignity, and the origin of these funds is already clear to us. And in July (2023), when I could already hold the court rulings in my hands, read them, and pick up all the materials, I realized the following - that from the moment the yacht was arrested until my appointment, unfortunately, no one did anything about it

- Duma stated.

According to her, immediately after her appointment, work began on the sale of this asset, from developing a mechanism to selecting an auction house. The Head of ARMA even boasted of the most important result - and it was not the sale of the yacht, as one might think.

The most important result is that Ukraine's ARMA has achieved the selection of the world's most renowned auction house to sell the yacht. It was Troostwijk Auctions, which is registered in the Netherlands and has coverage in 175 countries. And we were happy that it had a branch in Croatia. This meant that it knew the legislation of this country, which would facilitate the process

- Duma proudly noted.

The winner of the tender then refused to hold the auction, but that's a detail. According to the head of the ARMA, this happened because of "fierce pressure" from medvedchuk's lawyers.

But it was not only her predecessors who prevented Elena Duma from selling the yacht.

"Why did we face the lifting of the arrest? Because the criminal proceedings are ongoing. I will not comment on these legal procedures, which are not in my competence. This is the competence of the Prosecutor General's Office. But we understand that there is no verdict because medvedchuk is close to his godfather, Putin," she said.

At the same time, the head of the ARMA confidently stated that the agency definitely did everything right and even more.

Recall

A Croatian court arrested medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of two years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to eventually sell the asset.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believes that the delay in the sale of medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, but could be motivated by financial reward. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk even appealed to the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation with statements about crimes committed by Olena Duma due to, among other things, the delay in the sale of medvedchuk's luxury asset.

And the former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA, Dmytro Hromakov , stated that the ARMA leadership failed to properly manage the Royal Romance yacht of medvedchuk because it used it for PR rather than for the actual performance of its duties.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
