Head of ARMA Duma shifts responsibility for medvedchuk's yacht failure to predecessors and the OCG
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Duma blames her predecessors and the OGP for the failure to sell medvedchuk's yacht. She claims that ARMA "did everything right" despite the lack of results in two years.
The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, shifts the responsibility for the failure to sell the yacht of former traitor MP viktor medvedchuk to the previous heads of the ARMA and the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
Details
In an interview with the BBC, Olena Duma said that medvedchuk's yacht was a "super important" asset for ARMA. In response to the question of why it had not been sold in two years, the head of the ARMA mentioned both her predecessors and the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The yacht is an expensive asset purchased by medvedchuk in 2015 for 200 million euros. In fact, this is exactly what indicates that such an expensive purchase took place just after the Revolution of Dignity, and the origin of these funds is already clear to us. And in July (2023), when I could already hold the court rulings in my hands, read them, and pick up all the materials, I realized the following - that from the moment the yacht was arrested until my appointment, unfortunately, no one did anything about it
According to her, immediately after her appointment, work began on the sale of this asset, from developing a mechanism to selecting an auction house. The Head of ARMA even boasted of the most important result - and it was not the sale of the yacht, as one might think.
The most important result is that Ukraine's ARMA has achieved the selection of the world's most renowned auction house to sell the yacht. It was Troostwijk Auctions, which is registered in the Netherlands and has coverage in 175 countries. And we were happy that it had a branch in Croatia. This meant that it knew the legislation of this country, which would facilitate the process
The winner of the tender then refused to hold the auction, but that's a detail. According to the head of the ARMA, this happened because of "fierce pressure" from medvedchuk's lawyers.
But it was not only her predecessors who prevented Elena Duma from selling the yacht.
"Why did we face the lifting of the arrest? Because the criminal proceedings are ongoing. I will not comment on these legal procedures, which are not in my competence. This is the competence of the Prosecutor General's Office. But we understand that there is no verdict because medvedchuk is close to his godfather, Putin," she said.
At the same time, the head of the ARMA confidently stated that the agency definitely did everything right and even more.
Recall
A Croatian court arrested medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of two years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to eventually sell the asset.
Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believes that the delay in the sale of medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, but could be motivated by financial reward. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk even appealed to the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation with statements about crimes committed by Olena Duma due to, among other things, the delay in the sale of medvedchuk's luxury asset.
And the former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA, Dmytro Hromakov , stated that the ARMA leadership failed to properly manage the Royal Romance yacht of medvedchuk because it used it for PR rather than for the actual performance of its duties.