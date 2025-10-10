$41.400.09
Head of a village military administration in Kherson region suspected of bribery of over UAH 930,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The head of the Ivanivka village military administration of the Henichesk district, Kherson region, has been notified of suspicion of extorting and receiving over UAH 930,000. Officials systematically demanded and received undue benefits from subordinate employees, threatening to deprive them of bonuses.

Head of a village military administration in Kherson region suspected of bribery of over UAH 930,000

The head of the settlement military administration in Kherson region has been notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving over UAH 930,000. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to media reports, the person in question is allegedly Viktor Debelyi, the head of the Ivanivka settlement military administration of the Henichesk district of Kherson region.

The head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region notified the head of one of the settlement military administrations of the Henichesk district of Kherson region of suspicion of receiving undue benefits by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

Also, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Special Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region, the first deputy head of the administration and the head of the accounting and reporting department were notified of suspicion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, during March 2023 - October 2024, officials, acting in collusion, systematically extorted and received undue benefits from subordinate employees. In case of refusal, they threatened them with deprivation of bonuses and monetary rewards.

It is reported that the employees transferred the funds to the bank accounts of one of the suspects, who then transferred them to the head of the administration. The received amount - over 930 thousand hryvnias - was distributed among the participants of the scheme.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects. The court chose preventive measures for them: detention with the right to post bail - 605,600 hryvnias for the head of the administration, 121,120 hryvnias for his deputy, and personal recognizance for the head of the department

- informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

Add

Debelyi previously headed a farming enterprise in the former Ivanivka district of Kherson region. In 2010, he was elected village head of Shotivka from the Party of Regions. In 2015, he was elected head of the Ivanivka settlement community as a self-nominated candidate. In 2020, he was re-elected from the presidential party "Servant of the People". In November 2022, he was appointed by the President as the head of the Ivanivka settlement military administration.

Addition

Officials of a communal enterprise of the Kharkiv City Council are suspected of organizing fictitious employment of conscripted men at an enterprise that belongs to critical infrastructure facilities.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine