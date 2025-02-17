He will not send troops: Tusk explains how Poland will support Ukraine in the future

Poland will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian spheres, but sending Polish troops is not being considered. This was reported by The Guardian with reference to the words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

He emphasized the importance of investing in the security of Europe's eastern flank, as without reliable protection of allies, assistance to Ukraine will be less effective.

If there is an opportunity to offer security guarantees through the presence of the United States and NATO, Poland will be active in various ways, but I do not foresee sending Polish troops to Ukraine - He said.

Tusk spoke in detail about other ways in which Poland supports Ukraine, as well as the need to take care of its own security.

Poland and the countries of the eastern flank are actually on the front line, as they border Russia, Belarus and war-torn Ukraine... When it comes to Poland, the Baltic states, we need European and allied investments in our security - He emphasized.

He emphasized that if these countries "are not secure and without the support of the entire Alliance, they will not be able to effectively help Ukraine.

If the EU is unable to defend itself, why should it give guarantees to others? Moreover, such guarantees will be empty - Tusk said.

He summarized that they want any future commitments to Europe to be serious, as Ukraine has already had various guarantees in the past, including the Budapest Memorandum.

