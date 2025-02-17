He will not send troops: Tusk explains how Poland will support Ukraine in the future

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32032 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100241 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112562 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150961 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58710 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107676 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71429 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141779 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174207 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133411 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135300 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163669 views
He will not send troops: Tusk explains how Poland will support Ukraine in the future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29663 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that he would continue to help Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian spheres. He emphasized the importance of investing in the security of Europe's eastern flank to effectively support Ukraine.

Poland will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian spheres, but sending Polish troops is not being considered. This was reported by The Guardian with reference to the words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

He emphasized the importance of investing in the security of Europe's eastern flank, as without reliable protection of allies, assistance to Ukraine will be less effective.

If there is an opportunity to offer security guarantees through the presence of the United States and NATO, Poland will be active in various ways, but I do not foresee sending Polish troops to Ukraine 

- He said.

Tusk spoke in detail about other ways in which Poland supports Ukraine, as well as the need to take care of its own security.

Poland and the countries of the eastern flank are actually on the front line, as they border Russia, Belarus and war-torn Ukraine... When it comes to Poland, the Baltic states, we need European and allied investments in our security 

- He emphasized.

He emphasized that if these countries "are not secure and without the support of the entire Alliance, they will not be able to effectively help Ukraine.

If the EU is unable to defend itself, why should it give guarantees to others? Moreover, such guarantees will be empty 

- Tusk said.

He summarized that they want any future commitments to Europe to be serious, as Ukraine has already had various guarantees in the past, including the Budapest Memorandum.

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into one common structure to counter threats from Russia. 

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

