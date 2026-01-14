He was heading to Russia via the "arms route": an Iranian dry cargo ship crashed in the Caspian Sea

The Iranian dry cargo ship Rona crashed in the Caspian Sea, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On January 14, 2026, the coastal services of Turkmenistan in the Caspian Sea received an SOS signal from the Iranian dry cargo ship Rona. - the message says.

According to Russian media, the dry cargo ship Rona was following a route used to supply weapons from Iran to Russia.

According to the diplomatic department, the crew of 14 citizens of India and Iran sent an SOS signal and was rescued during an operation by the coastal services of Turkmenistan.

According to Russian media, the Rona vessel made about 20 voyages from October 2024 to December 2025 to the ports of Astrakhan, Makhachkala, and Azov from the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali.

At the time of the disaster, the dry cargo ship was on another voyage to Astrakhan. As CNN previously reported, the main channel for supplying weapons from Iran to Russia runs between Astrakhan and the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and other ammunition are delivered to Russia via this route.