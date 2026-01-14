He was heading to Russia via the "arms route": an Iranian dry cargo ship crashed in the Caspian Sea

$43.180.08
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 6448 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 10395 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 11023 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12097 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11471 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 15940 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10156 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 11229 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
January 14, 11:08 AM • 6054 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
Popular news
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 21734 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 18087 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 5172 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 19887 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 5398 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 15940 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 19979 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 35753 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 49937 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63143 views
He was heading to Russia via the "arms route": an Iranian dry cargo ship crashed in the Caspian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Iranian dry cargo ship Rona, en route to Astrakhan from an Iranian port, crashed in the Caspian Sea. The crew of 14 people was rescued by the coastal services of Turkmenistan.

He was heading to Russia via the "arms route": an Iranian dry cargo ship crashed in the Caspian Sea

The Iranian dry cargo ship Rona crashed in the Caspian Sea, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On January 14, 2026, the coastal services of Turkmenistan in the Caspian Sea received an SOS signal from the Iranian dry cargo ship Rona.

- the message says.

According to Russian media, the dry cargo ship Rona was following a route used to supply weapons from Iran to Russia.

According to the diplomatic department, the crew of 14 citizens of India and Iran sent an SOS signal and was rescued during an operation by the coastal services of Turkmenistan.

Let's add

According to Russian media, the Rona vessel made about 20 voyages from October 2024 to December 2025 to the ports of Astrakhan, Makhachkala, and Azov from the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali.

At the time of the disaster, the dry cargo ship was on another voyage to Astrakhan. As CNN previously reported, the main channel for supplying weapons from Iran to Russia runs between Astrakhan and the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and other ammunition are delivered to Russia via this route.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Turkmenistan
India
Iran